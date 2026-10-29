Imran Khan seeks evidence behind notice proposing cancellation of his OCI card

Actor Imran Khan seeks evidence behind OCI cancellation notice after Mumbai protest detention; Bombay HC stays Leave India order till Nov 2.

Actor Imran Khan has asked authorities to share evidence behind the notice proposing the cancellation of his OCI card. The Bombay High Court has put his Leave India notice on hold till November 2.

Khan seeks evidence in OCI cancellation notice

Imran Khan, an Overseas Citizen of India, has contested a Leave India notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which requires him to exit by October 28 following his detention at a protest by Mumbai Police. In his October 22 representation, he claimed the notice, issued on October 17, relied on unshared documents and an incomplete statement attributed to him. He contended that his statement related to the FIR was not recorded and argued he was denied a fair opportunity to present his case.

He requested full disclosure of all relied-upon material to ensure transparency and allow a proper response under the Citizenship Act. Khan criticised the notice as vague and contradictory, stating that withholding documents could jeopardise his OCI card, whereas sharing would not harm the authorities. He highlighted his long-term residency and willingness to cooperate.

Court puts notice on hold till November 2

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court postponed the Leave India order till November 2. The FRRO promised the court that Khan, a citizen of the United States, would not be required to go by the initial October 28 deadline and requested an extension to submit its response.

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What was the protest case?

After Khan was spotted on October 10 at August Kranti Maidan during a protest calling for the resignation of the CEC and citing the Immigration and Foreigners Act, FRRO sent out a notice. Khan considered the action against the OCI holder disproportionate and denied any infringement, claiming that there was no protest, he did not violate barricades and he was detained when returning to the vehicle.