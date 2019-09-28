Imran Khan's threat of nuclear war 'brinkmanship not statesmanship': India lambasts Pak at UNGA

First Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vidisha Maitra, exercised India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech at the UNGA.

First Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vidisha Maitra, exercised India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech at the UNGA.

Exposing Imran Khan's regime, Vidisha Maitra said, "Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the United Nation in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?"

Replying to Pak PM's anti-India rant at the UNGA, India said, "PM Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship, not statesmanship."

Adding further, Vidisha Maitra said, "Can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN?"

"Now that PM Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan the world will hold him to that promise," Vidhisha Maitra said.

India further lashed out at Imran Khan and said, "citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate."

"The mainstreaming of Jammu & Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, in India’s thriving and vibrant democracy with a millennia-old heritage of diversity, pluralism and tolerance is well and truly underway. Irreversibly so."

Exposing Pak's doublespeak on human rights violation and presenting a true picture how Pak has dealt with minorities on its own soil, India said, "This a country that has shrunk the size of its minority community from 23% in 1947 to 3% today and has subjected Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Balochis to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions."

MEA's Vidisha Maitra also mentioned, "Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters? And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?"

"For someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman’s game, today’s speech bordered on the crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel," said Vidisha Maitra, exposing Imran Khan following his anti-India rant at the UNGA.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Khan addressed the 74th session of the UNGA in New York on Friday. But what stood out between the two leaders was that Modi spoke for around 17 minutes, well within the allotted time-limit of between 15 to 20 minutes, for a world leader to address the global body.

On the other hand, Khan exceeded beyond the time limit, going on to speak for more than half-an-hour with red light constantly blinking.

Khan continued his vile narrative against India over New Delhi's move to revoke Article 370 and also flouted the time limit set for the address of world leaders.

"For a start, they have to lift the curfew, that's the beginning. Even the Congress party in India has commented that poor people have been shut inside for 50 days. No one knows what's happening with the political prisoners... (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has boxed himself in a blind alley," Khan had told reporters at a press conference here on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA session.

Earlier, Modi had delivered his second address to the UNGA and his first after assuming power for a second term.

On the other hand, Khan, who made his maiden appearance at the UN General Assembly, spoke for over half an hour, well over the allotted time-limit, where he touched upon issues like money laundering, climate change and Islamophobia, apart from raking up the Kashmir issue.

The cricketer-turned-politician used the global platform to continue his anti-India rhetoric, terming the RSS and BJP as "fascist" and "Hindu supremacist". He warned of what he called "bloodbath" in Jammu and Kashmir ever since India abrogated Article 370 that granted special status in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)