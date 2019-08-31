Imran Khan links Assam NRC with Kashmir issue, says part of Modi govt's 'wider policy to target Muslims'

Ignorantly linking the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "ethnic cleansing of Muslims", saying that this is part of the Indian government's "a wider policy to target Muslims."

His remark came soon after the final list of NRC was released. The final Assam NRC list includes names of 3,11,21,004 citizens while 19,06,657 people have been excluded, of which a major chunk of them are believed to be Muslims.

Sharing two news reports, one from an Indian news organisation and another from a foreign media, Khan tweeted, "Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt's ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims."

This comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the Modi government's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into union territories. Pakistan has tried to raise the issue at international forums but has failed to get any traction as most of the countries, barring few exceptions, believe that the issues is an internal matter of India.

After failing badly to internationalise Kashmir issue, Khan is now trying to raise the issue of NRC in Assam. Ironically, Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971 and its independence movement was fuelled by atrocities committed by Pakistani Army.

NRC, a register containing names of Indian citizens, was prepared to weed out illegal immigrants, especially from Bangladesh, living in Assam.

Those who are excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file an appeal within 120 days in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT), the government has promised.

The draft NRC published last July had left 40.07 lakh people out of the list of bonafide citizens. However, more than half of them have been able to prove their citizenship and have found their names in the final list.

The BJP, which rules both Assam and the Centre, has expressed unhappiness over the final list with a senior state minister alleging "manipulation of data."

"Number should have been a little more as we had evidence of Legacy Data manipulation. We thought re-verification will be ordered. But it didn't happen. I think the number is a bit conservative, it should have been more," Sarma said in response to exclusion of over 19 lakh names from the final NRC.

"We will continue to pursue our case before Supreme Court that in bordering districts 20% re-verification should be ordered and in remaining dist 10% re-verification should be ordered because we've found manipulation of data, we have clear evidence with us," he added.

Last month, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea to extend the NRC deadline for sample verification. The entire exercise was monitored by the apex court.