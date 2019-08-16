Imran Khan dials Trump to discuss Kashmir, just before UNSC's informal consultations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called over phone US President Donald Trump just before United Nations Security Council's 'informal consultations' on Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's letter to the UNSC president over India's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Sources in Pakistan government said Khan telephoned Trump ahead of the UNSC consultative session to apprise him on the situation.

The phone call lasted for 17 minutes, they said.

UNSC's closed-door meeting at its New York headquarters began at 10 am New York time or 7.30 pm IST. The discussion will see the exchange of views among the UNSC members on Qureshi's letter to UNSC President, Polish envoy Joanna Wronecka on Kashmir in the aftermath of New Delhi's decision to remove special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Last week, a letter written by Qureshi on August 6, a day after government's announcement on Jammu and Kashmir was not taken in any of the UNSC meetings.

The Pak Foreign Minister asked the letter to be disseminated at the earliest and that a meeting of UNSC should be called but so far no such call has been taken. Pakistan is keen to have a meeting in which it gets the right to speak and record the discussion that takes place.

(With inputs from Anas Mallick)