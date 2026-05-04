'Impressive': PM Modi congratulates Thalapathy Vijay's TVK after blockbuster performance in Tamil Nadu elections 2026

In his X post, PM Modi said he was grateful to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the TN elections. "We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Thalapthy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the new party's blockbuster performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance." As per latest trends, Vijay's party was leading in more than 100 seats, followed by MK Stalin's DMK (75 seats) and the AIADMK (50).

In his X post, PM Modi said that he was grateful to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the TN elections. "We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives," he said. "The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of their people," the prime minister added.

Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives.



Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance.



The Centre will leave no… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

Polls to elect the 234 members of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly were held in a single phase on April 23, and votes were counted on Monday (May 4). The southern state witnessed a tense three-way battle, with the entry of film star CJ Vijay, who had launched the TVK in early 2024. As per latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TVK was leading in 108 seats -- just 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar had launched the TVK in February 2024, offering a fresh alternative to the established Dravidian parties that have dominated Tamil Nadu's politics for decades. It now remains to be seen how the TVK achieves a majority in the state assembly if it eventually falls short of the magic number of 118.