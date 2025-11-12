Important Update for Delhi-Noida Commuters: DND Flyway traffic disruptions for 60 days due to...; Check timings, lane restrictions, alternative routes inside

Traffic on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway will face disruptions for the next two months due to major repair work. The Noida Toll Bridge Company has begun the second phase of rehabilitation, which will close two lanes during specific hours. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes.

Commuters using the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, a key 9.2-kilometre route connecting Delhi and Noida, will face significant disruptions for the next two months due to ongoing repair and resurfacing work. The Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday, informing the public of the upcoming maintenance activities, which are expected to impact traffic flow, especially during peak hours.

The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL), responsible for the upkeep of the flyway, has begun the second phase of its rehabilitation project. The maintenance work is scheduled to take place in two shifts: from 11 pm to 6 am and again from 12 pm to 4 pm. This schedule aims to minimise disruptions during rush hours, with repairs initially focusing on the Delhi-to-Noida carriageway, followed by the Noida-to-Delhi stretch.

Lane Closures and Alternative Routes Advised

As part of the ongoing work, two of the four lanes on the DND Flyway will be closed, and traffic will be redirected to the remaining two lanes. Although the authorities are working to complete the repairs in off-peak hours, significant delays are still expected, particularly during the evening rush hour when the flyway sees heavy traffic. The Noida Traffic Police have advised commuters to use alternative routes like Kalindi Kunj and Chilla Border to bypass the affected stretch and avoid congestion.

Despite these measures, many daily commuters are concerned about the inconvenience caused by the lane closures, especially in the evenings when intercity traffic is at its peak. The authorities, however, have assured the public that these repairs are necessary to maintain the long-term safety and functionality of the flyway.

Details of the Ongoing Rehabilitation Project

The ongoing repairs are part of the second phase of a major rehabilitation initiative for the DND Flyway, which is estimated to cost Rs 6 crore. The first phase of the project, completed in 2023, covered about 60% of the carriageway and involved upgrading the electrical systems and lighting.

This second phase includes micro-surfacing of both carriageways over an 8-kilometre stretch, along with embankment protection and other infrastructure work designed to enhance the durability and safety of the flyway. NTBCL has emphasised that while the repairs may cause temporary inconvenience, they are crucial to preserving the road’s structural integrity and ensuring a safer travel experience for commuters.

Background and Toll-Free Status

The DND Flyway, which serves more than 200,000 commuters daily, has long been a vital link for those travelling between Noida and Delhi. After a ruling by the Allahabad High Court in October 2016, the flyway was made toll-free, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court in December 2024. The current rehabilitation project is part of NTBCL's broader commitment to maintaining the flyway as a world-class route for commuters.

With work already underway near the toll plaza loop, NTBCL has placed traffic cones and barricades to guide vehicles safely through the affected sections. Commuters are urged to remain patient as the essential repairs continue and are expected to be completed by January 2026.