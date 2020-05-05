Headlines

Important to also provide non-COVID health services as country fights coronavirus: Centre

Guidelines for the delivery of non-essential health services have already been issued on April 14, the Health Ministry said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 05, 2020, 08:12 PM IST

The Centre on Tuesday said that while the country is together putting all efforts to fight against COVID-19, it is also important to provide non-COVID health services to citizens.

Speaking at the daily media briefing, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, said guidelines for the delivery of non-essential health services have already been issued on April 14.

"We have to ensure that in government as well as private non-COVID hospitals, all services are provided on the basis of zoning criteria of that particular district. Immunisation; maternal child health services; services for critically-ill patients like dialysis, cancer, diabetes, TB and blood-donation services should be continued in a proper manner," Agarwal said. 

"During this season, it is important to also work to prevent dengue, chikungunya and other such vector-borne diseases. It is important for the field functionaries to provide these services in a smooth manner at rural and urban areas," he added. 

On the reporting of 3900 cases and 195 deaths in 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, the official said it was due to adding of non-reported COVID-19. 

Since we are dealing with an infectious disease, timely reporting of cases and their management is very crucial, the Joint Secretary was quoted as saying in a Health Ministry press release.

He said some states were noticed to have a gap in this respect, which has been addressed after due persuasion. 

"Non-reporting of COVID-19 cases timely is the reason for the sudden spurt in the number of cases since yesterday. It is important for states to effectively implement contact tracing, active case search and clinical management of cases on basis of the reported cases," he said.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 46,711 as on date, while 31,967 people are under active medical supervision. While 1583 deaths have occurred, 13,161 people have been cured as on date, which takes the recovery rate to 28.17%. 

