Important news: E-catering services to resume in trains, RailRestro to deliver food at select stations

The Indian Railways on Friday allowed e-catering services to resume at selected railway stations. The Railway Ministry in a statement said that all the guidelines related to health and safety measures issued by the Central and state governments will be followed.

The decision was taken after Manish Chandra, CEO and Founder, RailRestro wrote to the Ministry of Railways and IRCTC officials to allow e-catering services to return in trains.

“Food delivery on trains will be permitted at select stations across the nation, subject to the service providers following the operating instructions issued by the local governing authorities,” the ministry stated.

The IRCTC-authorized e-catering wing will start operations from the last week of January 2021.

Meanwhile, strict guidelines were laid down by the company which includes e thermal scanning of the restaurant's staff and delivery personnel several times during the operational hours, sanitization of kitchens daily at regular intervals, use of protective face masks or face shields by restaurant staff and the delivery personnel and permission to prepare food only if the body temperature is below 99oF.

"All the restaurant partners have been asked to ensure hygienic and contactless deliveries," said Kriti Raj, Public Relations Manager at RailRestro.

It is to be noted that the e-catering services were suspended due to the spread of COVID-19.

More than 2000 affiliated restaurants across the country are affiliated to RailRestro.