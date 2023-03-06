Important advisory for Char Dham Yatra travellers: All pilgrims must do this to avoid health complications

Important advisory for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims (File photo)

The Char Dham Yatra 2023 registration has commenced across the country, and many pilgrims are signing up to embark on the holy journey which takes the travellers through the four dhams across the country, which is believed to provide moksha to the person after death.

While Char Dham Yatra is extremely popular among Hindu devotees, it is also an extremely difficult and challenging feat to complete the entire yatra. Many suffer major health complications during the trip, with the death toll in the past on the yatra being alarming.

Now, the Uttarakhand government has issued an important advisory for all those who wish to register for the Char Dham Yatra this year, urging all the pilgrims to upload their medical history on the online registration portal while applying for the yatra.

This will help medical officials make necessary arrangements for the pilgrims and provide proper medical care during the Char Dham Yatra to avoid any health complications. Notably, the death toll in the Char Dham Yatra 2022 breached the 300 mark.

As quoted by the Hindustan Times, Chief secretary SS Sandhu said in a meeting in Dehradun that the medical history of all the pilgrims should be accounted for ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, and the medical officials should examine the health of the pilgrims above the age of 55 years.

This means that all those applying for the Char Dham Yatra this year must make their medical history public and upload it on the online portal in order to avoid health complications, while the state government is also taking necessary measures to ensure proper healthcare for all.

More than 80,000 people have also registered for the Char Dham Yatra this year, to complete their pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath. This year, a QR code system has been established for all the pilgrims, which will give them tokens to visit the temples.

