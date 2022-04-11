Important 2+2 meet between India-US today, Rajnath Singh-S Jaishankar to attend

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reached the United States capital Washington to participate in the India-US 2+2 ministerial talks to be held today. This is the first 2+2 ministerial talks under the Joe Biden administration.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is being held in the shadow of Ukraine crisis and it reflects the importance attached by both the governments to this bilateral relationship. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had described both the countries as natural allies.

In fact, President Joe Biden will hold a digital meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the White House on Monday and by doing so he has indicated to raise the level of 2+2 ministerial talks.

Read | PM Modi, US President Joe Biden to hold virtual talks today to discuss Covid-19, climate crisis

Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar to attend meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are scheduled to attend the meeting at the White House with their counterparts, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Antony Blinken.

The day will begin when Rajnath Singh will be received by Austin at the Pentagon and Blinken will meet with Jaishankar at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters. After this, the four ministers will go to the White House for the Modi-Biden digital meeting.

That is, when the US President will hold a virtual meeting with PM Modi, then the Defence Ministers and Foreign Ministers of both the countries will also be present there. A joint press conference has been arranged at the conclusion of 2+2. Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will address it along with Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken.

Negotiations on mutual cooperation

During the digital meeting, Joe Biden and Narendra Modi will discuss a range of issues, including ending the Covid-19 pandemic, combating the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, strengthening security, maintain a rules-based international order to promote security, democracy and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The 2+2 ministerial meeting with the concerned delegation will be held in the afternoon at the State Department.