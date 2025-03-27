The Immigration & Foreigners Bill, 2025 was passed by Lok Sabha. Before the bill was passed in the lower house, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India is not a 'Dharamshala' and those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed. He slammed TMC over infiltration of Bangladeshis.

The Immigration & Foreigners Bill, 2025 was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday evening. Before the bill was passed in the lower house, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Immigration Bill it will strengthen the country's internal security and seeks to eliminate the multiplicity and overlapping of laws.

Replying to the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said India is not a 'Dharamshala' and those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the country. “Those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a 'Dharamshala'(rest house) ...If someone comes to the nation, to give it, contribute to the development of the nation, they are always welcome," he said.

‘Action against infiltrators be taken’

He said whether it is Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them. “The number of people taking refuge in India for personal gain and making the country unsafe has also increased... Be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

‘Immigration is not a separate issue. Many issues of the country are linked to it... From the point of view of national security, it is very important to know who enters the nation's border... We will also keep a close watch on those who will endanger the security of the country," he added. Amit Shah referred to Citizenship Amendment Act and said people from six oppressed communities from neighbouring countries are taking refuge in the country through the law.

Amit Shah slams TMC over infiltrators

The Home Affairs minister slammed the Trinamool Congress, saying Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas enter India through West Bengal and fencing work of 450 km is pending because the state government is not giving land for it.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was later passed by the House, Amit Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will win next year's assembly polls in West Bengal. He alleged that Aadhar cards are issued to illegal migrants from Bangladesh in a district of West Bengal and they then travel to other parts of the country.

"Whether Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas, earlier they used to enter India through Assam when Congress was in power. Now they enter India through West Bengal where Trinamool Congress is in power. Who issues them Aadhaar cards, citizenship?... All the Bangladeshis who have been caught have Aadhaar cards from 24 Parganas district. You (TMC) issue Aadhaar cards and they come to Delhi with voter cards... In 2026, the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal and we will put an end to this,” he said.

Amit Shah alleges WB govt not providing land for fencing

He said fencing work of 450 km is pending because the West Bengal government is not giving land for it. “Whenever the process of fencing is done, the ruling party workers indulge in hooliganism and religious sloganeering. The fencing work of 450 km of border has not been completed because the West Bengal government is showing mercy to the infiltrators...our border with Bangladesh is 2216 km. Out of that, 1653 km has been fenced. The road near the fence has also been built and checkposts have also been built. Of the remaining 563 km, there cannot be fencing on 112 km due to difficult terrain such rivers, drains and hills. Fencing on 450 km is pending as Bengal government does not give land... seven meetings have been held,” he added.



