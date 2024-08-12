'Immediate custody...': Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, Delhi HC passes important order

On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

The Delhi High Court on Monday provided former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar with protection from arrest until August 21 saying, "Immediate custody not needed'. Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits and submitting false information in her application to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi Police as well as the UPSC on the anticipatory bail plea by Khedkar, and asked them to file their responses.

"In the facts of the present case, the court is of the opinion that the petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad said. The court listed the case for further hearing on August 21.

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.



On August 1, a sessions court here had denied anticipatory bail to her and said there are serious allegations against her, which "require a thorough investigation".



Khedkar had approached the sessions court, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest".

With PTI inputs