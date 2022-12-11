IMD: Yellow alert in Bengaluru today; light-to-moderate rainfall as cyclone Mandous weakens

Bengaluru has received a yellow alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Sunday. Yellow alerts have also been issued on the same day for the Karnataka districts of Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, and Mysuru.

The IMD reported that Bengaluru received 12 mm of rain on Saturday in an evening bulletin. Rainfall was also recorded in a few other locations over south-interior Karnataka, as well as in a few remote locations over coastal and north-interior Karnataka.

Bengaluru experienced the effects of Cyclone "Mandous," with a minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded on a Saturday was 13.3 degrees Celsius at Davanagere.

This indicates that until December 12, India's silicon city will occasionally encounter rain or thundershowers along with cloudy skies. Even surface winds will likely occasionally be high, according to officials.

The city's temperature was expected to drop even lower, offering Bengalureans frigid days, according to weather experts.

Mandous, a cyclonic storm that crossed the coast near Mamallapuram and has now weakened into a deep depression, had an effect on the city and its surrounding areas.

The IT city experienced heavy downpours on Saturday as well, which had an impact on traffic flow, food delivery and taxi services across the city.

In Tamil Nadu and Chennai cyclone Mandous wrecked damage in several parts. Many houses and walls were damaged and collapsed and trees were uprooted in both states.