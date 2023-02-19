IMD weather update: Winter chill gone, temperature set to rise in Delhi, Mumbai; check full forecast

Delhi, Mumbai weather forecast by IMD (File photo)

While the winter chill across the northern states of India is seemingly gone, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the mercury is set to rise in several northwestern and central states of India in the coming days.

The IMD, in its weather forecast issued on Saturday evening, predicted that the minimum temperature in several states in India will rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days, especially on Sunday. It is expected that the winter wave is over in most of the states for now.

In its latest weather update, the IMD wrote that several parts of India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh might experience a rise in temperature on Sunday, while the temperature in Gujarat is expected to fall over the weekend.

The weather forecast agency wrote, “Minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India and Maharashtra over the next four to five days.” It further said, “No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Gujarat during the next three days. Thereafter, a fall of 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely.”

Delhi recently saw a significant spike in its maximum temperature, with the mercury standing at 28.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is 5 degrees Celsius higher than what is expected around this time of the year. It is expected that over the coming days, the mercury in Delhi will rise.

Apart from this, the IMD recorded that the temperatures in places like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir have also soared in the past few days, with the expectations that the temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

A senior official from the MeT department said, “We are closely monitoring the temperature recordings in the Gujarat and Saurashtra region. In 2022 also, during the spring months, we saw that the impact of western disturbances was less, leading to higher solar insolation over the plains.”

