Weather update: Will rain wash out IPL finals 2023? Check rainfall alert in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Noida and more

Representational Image

A lovely morning greeted Delhi-NCR residents on Monday after rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms battered the area before dawn. The Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) as well as nearby districts, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Rohtak, are all under a thunderstorm warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Gabhana (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/oypJupz4Dt — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) May 28, 2023

Light rain is predicted for Delhi until Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast. The high temperature on Sunday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below average. The minimum temperature, which was three degrees below average, was 23.6 degrees Celsius.

After heavy rains battered the city on Sunday, temperatures on Monday are predicted to fall much lower than they did the day before.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi, visuals from Vijay Chowk. pic.twitter.com/Hh7q3LikQ6 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

The moderate to intense convection that was over Haryana and migrated towards the Delhi-NCR region is what caused the rain in Delhi, according to the IMD. On Saturday, the meteorological service predicted that Delhi could experience thunderstorms for the next three to four days.

IPL Finals 2023: GT vs CSK

The IPL 2023 Final match between the Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, and the Chennai Super Kings was scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28 but was postponed due to persistent rains.

Around 11 p.m. IST, the official decision was made to move the IPL 2023 championship game to Reserve Day. In reality, the rain had ended just before 11 p.m. IST, but the Narendra Modi Stadium's outfield had soaked up a lot of water and appeared to be sloppy.

The intriguing match will now start at 7:30 pm (IST) on May 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium.