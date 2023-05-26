IMD weather update: Will it rain in Delhi-NCR today? Check latest forecast

File Photo

Due to rain for the second consecutive day on Thursday evening in the national capital Delhi and surrounding areas, the weather has become pleasant. However, along with the rain, stormy winds with a speed of 58 kilometers per hour have also caused damage in many places. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of high-speed stormy winds in Delhi-NCR on Friday as well, while in Haryana, along with stormy winds, there will be heavy rain and hailstorm in many places.

45 km per hour winds will blow in Delhi

According to the latest weather forecast of IMD, dust storms with a speed of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour may occur in Delhi during the next 24 hours. During this, lightning can also occur in some places and there is a possibility of light rain in many places. The maximum effect of these conditions can be seen in Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, and West Delhi.

There is no possibility of a heat wave till May 30

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of an active Western Disturbance in the Western Himalayan Zone, intermittent rains are forecast over Northwest India including the national capital and its adjoining areas for the next two to three days. The IMD has said that similar conditions are expected in the capital for two to three days and there is no possibility of a heat wave till May 30.

Heavy rain may occur in many places in Haryana

According to the Meteorological Department, lightning can occur in many areas of Haryana during the next 24 hours i.e. on Friday along with stormy winds. There are chances of heavy rain and hailstorm in many places. The maximum effect of these conditions can be seen in Bhiwani, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Mewat, Palwal, Rewari, Rohtak, and Sirsa.