Weather update: Western Disturbance to bring relief from heat, rains likely in Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some relief from the scorching heat and heat wave in the coming days. According to IMD, another Western Disturbance is going to be active from April 18. IMD predicted that the major phase of the heat wave is coming to an end in North-West India.

The Weather Department said that the temperature is likely to decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius due to the increase in the presence of clouds. In Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, there will be some relief from the heatwave from Thursday.

The maximum effect of heat was seen in the capital Delhi on April 9, 10 and 11. This was the highest in the first 15 days of April in the last 72 years. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal till April 14.

While in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh there is a possibility of heavy rain between April 13 and 17. At the same time, there is a possibility of heat wave conditions in different parts of Punjab, South Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from April 15.

Delhi to get some relief from heatwave

According to the IMD, there is no forecast of heatwave in the national capital Delhi for the next five to six days. Windy and cloudy weather is expected in Delhi. Due to this, the temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius and the heat will be less. The maximum temperature can remain below 40 degree Celsius.

In the last 122 years, in the months of March and April, this year the temperature was highest nationwide. The Western Disturbance is already showing its effect over North-West India. Heat wave conditions can be created in Rajasthan around April 16.

Jammu-Kashmir light rains predicted

IMD has predicted cloudy sky with light rain during the next 48 hours in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed by tweeting that heat wave conditions are going to prevail in Punjab, South Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from April 15.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, the minimum temperature in the capital Lucknow is going to be 25 degree Celsius on April 15, while the maximum temperature will be 41 degree Celsius. The coming days are going to be very difficult for the people living in the five states, because the heat wave will increase here.