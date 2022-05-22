IMD weather update: Very high rainfall alert in northwest and east India, 'yellow' alert in Delhi

File Photo

After boiling amid heatwave over the past few days, several states in the country will get some respite soon. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a wet spell is likely to continue over the northwest and east India for the next four days.

States in these parts of the country are likely to witness peak intensity on Monday. The weather agency further said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over Rayalaseema and its neighbouring areas, and under its influence, many southern states will see very heavy rainfall in the next four days.

Based on predictions, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are highly likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam-Meghalaya, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next two days, after which the rain will decrease.

Meanwhile, rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds are expected over Kerala-Mahe in the next four days. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall in the next four days.

The weather agency has shared that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over J&K on May 22 and 23. Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and north Punjab may see similar weather conditions on May 23.

Those living in West Rajasthan might see dust storm activity from May 22 to May 24.

According to the recently released IMD bulletin, thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour would occur adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR.

Isolated regions in the national capital might see light intensity rains.

Based on a Skymet weather report, the Delhi-NCR region may welcome slightly intense pre-monsoon rains on May 23 and May 24.

Following these rains, the national capital will get some respite from the soaring temperature.

The weather agency has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the national capital on May 23 and May 24. Partly cloudy sky and drizzle will significantly lower the temperature in the city.