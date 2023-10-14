Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states until October 16, check latest forecast here

For East India, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at isolated or some places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Rainfall in certain areas of North West, South, and East India till October 16. The weather service forecasts light to isolated heavy rains, frequently accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in a number of locations.

South Interior Karnataka is predicted to witness this weather event till October 16. On October 13 and 16, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also predicted to witness similar conditions.

Since Kerala has already had significant rainfall, the IMD has issued an orange alert for three of the state's fourteen districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki are among the seven additional Kerala districts that are on yellow alert for Friday.

The IMD predicts isolated thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall for several locations in its most recent report. On particular dates, these conditions will be present in Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan.

In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the IMD forecasts isolated or some light to moderate rainfall throughout the course of the next five days, followed by a decrease in rainfall. For the next five days, there will likely be light to moderate rainfall in several locations across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.