IMD weather update: Uttar Pradesh registers ‘large deficient’ rainfall, heavy downpour expected from this date

File Photo

With barely 77.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 15, Uttar Pradesh has registered a "large deficient" rainfall as of Friday but the IMD has warned that it is likely to receive extreme rainfall from July 19.



As per the data available from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh was the only state that received 77.3 mm rainfall, which is minus 65 per cent of the 220 mm expected for this duration. In IMD parlance, rainfall deficit between minus 60 to minus 99 is considered as "large deficient".

The IMD has two sub-divisions in Uttar Pradesh - east Uttar Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh. While east UP received just 77.2 mm rainfall during the first three fortnights of the monsoon season against the 243.5 (minus 68 per cent), west received 77.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 187.1 mm (minus 59 per cent). West UP`s rain is termed as "deficient" by the IMD while th east`s is termed as "large deficient".



"The monsoon trough continued to be continuously south of its normal position. For July, it ought to be along the Ganganagar-Allahabad-Kolkata but was in fact, was aligned along Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh-Odisha, thereby, the entire rainfall went to central and peninsular India," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD`s Director General, Meteorology.



With the IMD expecting the monsoon trough to move northwards, Mohapatra said: "Uttar Pradesh is now set to receive good rainfall from July 18 while it is likely to be extremely heavy from July 19."



Asked for the reasons for two or three districts receiving normal rainfall, the IMD top meteorologist said, the monsoon wind's interaction with land surface makes all the difference.



The heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would go on till at least July 22-23, he said, adding: "This rainfall may not wipe out the entire deficit for UP but will substantially reduce it."