IMD weather update: Thunderstrom forecast for Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra, other states till March 8

IMD predicts that some states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and more are likely to witness thunderstorm between March 4 to 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Many Indian states of the northern region are going to witness thunderstorms for the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) notified that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat from March 4 to 8. 

"The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 62°E to the north of Latitude 20°N and an induced circulation over north Gujarat in lower levels. A fresh feeble western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies likely to affect northwest, west and central India region from March 7," the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Western Himalayan Rehion is also likely to view isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall on March 4 and 5. Isolated light or moderate thunderstorm activity is also likely over south Haryana on March 4, over West Rajasthan on March 4 and 5; over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra till March 8.

Similar weather conditions are predicted over Vidarbha from March 5 to 8, over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and Wednesday. "Isolated Thunderstorm accompanied with Hailstorm likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 07th March 2023," the MeT Department said. Strong surface winds with speeds between 20-30 kmph are very likely over the plains of northwest India during the next two days.

