IMD weather update: Thunderstorms and heavy rain likely in Maharashtra for next 4 days, check full forecast

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow signal for the upcoming three to four days for sections of central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and across Konkan.

"Mostly for the entire of Maharashtra, there are expectations of thundershowers, associated with isolated heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm warning- yellow warning- given for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next 3-4 days," IMD Mumbai Nitha TS, Scientist-C had told ANI.

Due to the continuous, heavy rain that began on Saturday morning, some areas of Mumbai experienced waterlogging.

On Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department stated that "Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours."

The IMD had also stated that "Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th and 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022."

Mumbai was predicted to experience a high temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, according to IMD's forecast from the previous day.

(With inputs from ANI)