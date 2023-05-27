Search icon
IMD Weather Update: Thunderstorm, rain forecast for Delhi-NCR; see how netizens are reacting

IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in Delhi-NCR; safety precautions urged by authorities.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made an intriguing prediction for the weather in Delhi and the adjoining national capital region (NCR) during the upcoming two hours. Thunderstorm, duststorm, and even some light to moderated rainfall has been predicted The current atmospheric conditions have been stirred by the passage of a cluster of cloud patches over the Delhi-NCR region.

This latest update from the IMD follows an early-morning episode of rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and dust storm in Delhi. Interestingly, these weather phenomena occurred just days after the IMD issued a heat wave warning in the national capital.

In response to the rainfall update, the IMD took to Twitter and shared a noteworthy advisory. The advisory implores all residents and visitors in and around the city to diligently adhere to traffic advisories. Moreover, it strongly urges individuals to seek shelter indoors, emphasizing the importance of keeping windows and doors securely closed. As an added precautionary measure, the advisory recommends minimizing travel whenever feasible.

Displaying a genuine concern for public safety, the IMD also advises people to find safe shelters and refrain from standing beneath trees. Additionally, it cautions against lying on concrete floors and leaning against concrete walls. To ensure utmost safety, the advisory further suggests the unplugging of all electrical devices.

The convergence of weather patterns in Delhi and the NCR has undoubtedly sparked interest and raised awareness among the local people. With thunderstorms, dust storms, and rainfall in the forecast, it is of paramount importance to heed the IMD's advisory and prioritize personal safety above all else.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

