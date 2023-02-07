IMD weather update: Strong winds in Delhi, rain alert issued for THESE 4 states

File Photo

During the next 48 hours, several North Indian states will witness a drop of 2 to 3 degrees in minimum temperature. There will be no change in temperature in central India for the next three days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to a fresh western disturbance, rain or snowfall can be witnessed in the western Himalayan region between February 8 and 10.

Delhi weather updates

On February 7, today, the minimum temperature can be recorded at 10 degrees and the maximum temperature can be recorded at 26 degrees. At the same time, strong winds are likely in Delhi today during the daytime. In Delhi, on February 8, the minimum temperature can be recorded at 9 degrees and the maximum temperature can be recorded at 26 degrees. The weather is forecast to remain pleasant in Delhi till February 15.

Uttar Pradesh weather update

In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the minimum temperature can be recorded at 12 degrees and the maximum temperature can be recorded at 28 degrees today. With this, light fog or mist can appear in the sky in the morning in Lucknow. Talking about Ghaziabad, the minimum temperature can be recorded here at 10 degrees, and the maximum temperature can be recorded at 25 degrees.

Rain and snowfall alert

The rainy season continues in several states. According to the Meteorological Department, rains will be witnessed in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya today and tomorrow. According to weather forecast agency Skymet, during the next 24 hours, light rain is possible over South Tamil Nadu, South Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and eastern parts of Assam. At the same time, there may be light rain and snowfall in some places on the hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

Fog update

If we talk about fog, light fog can be seen in some parts of Bihar and West Bengal today and tomorrow. There will also be light to moderate fog in the western parts of Assam and Tripura today.