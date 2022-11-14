IMD weather update: Snowfall, rainfall expected in J-K and Kerala; temperature drop in North India next week

The Western Himalayan Region is expected to have widespread mild to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the course of the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The weather agency also forecast that temperatures in North Indian states are anticipated to drop a few degrees.

On Sunday, some southern states may see heavy rain; however, the amount of rain is likely to decrease after that. See the complete forecast here:

Rainfall/Snowfall:

Warning for light to heavy rain and snow, as well as thunderstorms and lightning, is forecast over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on November 13 and 14.

On November 14, sporadic light rain is expected over West Rajasthan and Haryana.

The lowest temperatures in the majority of northwest India won't vary significantly during the next 48 hours, but temperatures are anticipated to drop by 2-3 °C after that. ( Also Read: 5 things to know before going to International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan)

Over several locations in central India, minimum temperatures will gradually decrease by 2-4 °C over the course of the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall:

The region is expected to have fairly widespread rainfall with heavy rains on November 13 in Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Lakshadweep, followed by a sharp decline in rainfall activity.

Wind: