IMD weather update: Severe rainfall warning issued for several states including Bihar, UP, Gujarat

IMD weather update: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in various states. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Kerala are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Additionally, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Karnataka have been placed under a very heavy rainfall warning.

Northwest India:

1. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana can expect light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall over the next three days.

2. Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on the 28th, while East Rajasthan will have heavy rainfall on the 28th and 30th June. Uttarakhand will witness heavy rainfall on the 28th and 29th June.

Central India:

1. Madhya Pradesh will see light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy falls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next three days.

2. Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha will experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy falls within the next 24 hours.

3. West Madhya Pradesh will have isolated very heavy rainfall from the 28th to the 30th June, and East Madhya Pradesh on the 28th June.

West India:

1. Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra can expect light to moderate widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.

2. Konkan and the Gujarat region may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on the 28th June.

East & adjoining Northeast India:

1. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh will witness fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the next five days.

2. Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal can expect isolated heavy rainfall on the 28th, while Bihar will experience it from the 28th to the 30th June.

South India:

1. Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka will see light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the next five days.

2. Coastal Karnataka will have isolated heavy rainfall throughout the next five days, while Kerala will experience it on the 28th, 29th June, and 2nd July. South Interior Karnataka will have heavy rainfall on the 28th June and 2nd July. Coastal Karnataka may also witness isolated very heavy rainfall on the 28th June.

