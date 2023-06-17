IMD weather update: Severe heatwave conditions to persist for 3-4 days in these states, rain to follow afterwards | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwave conditions in various states in India for the upcoming three to four days, signaling no reprieve from the oppressive heat in half of the country, as per its latest bulletin released at 2 pm.

While the aftereffects of Cyclone Biparjoy is still present, the meteorological service forecasted intense heatwave conditions in Odisha, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, etc., followed by a gradual reduction.

IMD's weather prediction for the coming 5 days

Northeast and adjacent East India are expected to see light to moderate rainfall during the next five days, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers predicted across Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Between June 17 and 19, Meghalaya is also expected to get a few isolated, extremely severe rainstorms.

Within the next three days, there will likely be light to moderate amounts of isolated to widespread rains with a high likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning across Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Northwest and adjacent Central India will have mild to moderate distributed to widespread precipitation throughout Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next four days and isolated to scattered downpours over Northwest India's plains over the next three days.

On June 18th and 19th, isolated locations across Uttarakhand are highly likely to see thundersqualls (60-70 km/h) and hailstorms. Isolated severe to very heavy rain is also anticipated across southwest Rajasthan on June 17 and 18, southeast Rajasthan from June 17 to 19, and northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19 to 21. Today, June 17, isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is also anticipated across south Rajasthan.

South India:

Over the next five days, there will likely be mild to moderate amounts of scattered to widespread downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted for Tamilnadu from June 17 to 19, Kerala from June 18 to 21, and South Interior Karnataka from June 19 to 21.