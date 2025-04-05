The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi is preparing for a heatwave in the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rising temperatures on April 7 and 8, when the maximum is expected to reach between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also issued heatwave warnings for several north Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, for the upcoming week.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.4 degrees above normal, while the minimum stood at 18.8 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

While, today Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 0.7 notch above the seasonal average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 47%.

Here's what to expect in next 6 days, i.e from April 5 to April 10

On April 5, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. On April 6, the heat may intensify slightly, with maximums between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius and minimums between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is expected to rise further on April 7, reaching maximums of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius and minimums of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius. The same temperature pattern is likely to continue on April 8, with highs between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius and lows ranging from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

While the daytime heatwave condition is expected to persist throughout the period, no warm night condition is likely during this time. On April 9 and 10, the maximum temperatures are likely to settle between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave in other states

Heatwave conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, south Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh from April 5 to April 9. Himachal Pradesh may experience similar conditions from April 5 to April 7.

Heatwave conditions are also expected in Punjab and the Gujarat region from April 6 to April 9, west Rajasthan from April 5 to April 10, east Rajasthan from April 6 to April 10, and west Madhya Pradesh from April 7 to April 10.

In addition, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat state from April 5 to April 10, and over Konkan & Goa from April 5 to April 9, 2025.

The weather department predicted above-normal temperatures across India for the April to June period, along with an increase in the number of heatwave days, especially in central and eastern regions and the northwestern plains. India typically experiences around four to seven heatwave days during these three months.

However, this year, several states are likely to face a higher number of such days. These include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.