IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

IMD has issued an alert listing various states that are likely to receive heavy to very rainfall on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy monsoon alert for several states of the country on July 31 (Monday). Several parts of India are put to a standstill due to the flash flood situation triggered by the incessant rainfall.

While cities like Mumbai and Jaipur struggle to bring normalcy to the transportation system, the weather department has issued an alert directing possible rainfall in heavy to very heavy proportions in several parts of the country.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi between July 30 to August 3. States including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Bihar Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorm during period.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on August 2 and 3; Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between 1st to 3rd August 2023, as per IMD weather update. Maharashtra Tamil Nadu, Goa will also witness heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Delhi is also facing a severe flood threat with the rise in Yamuna River's water levels caused by the heavy rainfall and the water released from the Hathnikund barrage of Haryana state. Photos and video of flash flood situations are emerging from almost all parts of the county as monsoon pours.

