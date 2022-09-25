Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in these states, check full list here

File photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning over several parts of northwest India for the next few days.

The weather department has said that intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over parts of the plains of northwest India, Uttarakhand on September 25-26, and Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on September 25.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

According to IMD, very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi in the next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 25 September 2022.

Delhi

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the west, central, north, northwest, south, and southeast Delhi today.

North India

Scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, north Punjab, northeast Haryana and north Uttar Pradesh on 25 September 2022.

Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal on 25 September 2022. Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar on 25th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 25, 27 and 28 and Odisha on 27 September 2022.

Northeastern states

Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 25 and 26 and Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 25-27 September 2022.