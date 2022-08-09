IMD weather update: Red alert in Mumbai, orange alert in Odisha; very heavy rainfall in THESE states

File photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an important weather update for several areas that are prone to rainfall during this time of the year. As monsoons continue to lash the country, the weather agency has issued an alert for multiple states, especially in the southern peninsula.

The IMD said on Monday that the southwest monsoon has become active over Maharashtra again after a gap of two weeks, this time bringing extremely heavy showers to the south Konkan region, as per PTI.

The weather agency has also issued heavy rainfall warning over central and southern parts of the country, issuing red and orange alerts in many districts. A red alert has been issued in Maharashtra’s Mumbai due to extremely heavy rainfall, while an orange alert has been issued in parts of Odisha.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, and moderate to intense downpour is also likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra throughout the day on August 9 and 10, as per IMD.

Moderate to light rains are also expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Delhi-NCR, which includes Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

In a series of tweets issuing a rainfall alert, the IMD said, “Intense wet spell likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana during next 2-3 days.”

Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued a red alert for several parts of Maharashtra including Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, and other western Maharashtra cities. IMD has also issued an orange alert for cities such as Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur.

A yellow alert has been issued for Nagpur, Wardha, Gondia, and Washim, with people advised to stay away from beaches and coastal areas for the time being.

A heavy rainfall alert has also been issued in West Bengal for August 9 and 10, with light to moderate rainfall expected in parts of Delhi throughout the week.

READ | Bihar political crisis: Future of BJP, JD-U alliance hangs in balance; Nitish Kumar to take call today