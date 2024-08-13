Twitter
IMD weather update: Rains in Delhi-NCR till... orange alert for these states issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall for Delhi-NCR today and issued a yellow alert in effect for the next three days. Delhi is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms. During the day, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 08:46 AM IST

IMD weather update: Rains in Delhi-NCR till... orange alert for these states issued
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall for Delhi-NCR today and issued a yellow alert in effect for the next three days. Delhi is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms. During the day, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 26 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert has been issued for Delhi, indicating the likelihood of intense rainfall that could disturb transportation and daily routines. Residents are advised to minimise unnecessary travel and stay updated on weather conditions.

The heavy downpour has already resulted in significant traffic disruptions in Delhi. Waterlogging has been observed in various locations, such as Najafgarh-Phirni Road near Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh Stand, leading to extensive traffic jams. Delhi Traffic Police have advised drivers to steer clear of these areas and explore alternative routes.

Further traffic disruptions have occurred due to cluster buses breaking down near Chhawla Stand and on Ring Road close to Safdarjung Hospital en route to Moti Bagh. Slow-moving traffic is being exacerbated by waterlogging on Rohtak Road and road imperfections from Nangloi to Tikri Border. Commuters are urged to steer clear of Mundka and Najafgarh Nangloi Road due to similar traffic-related challenges.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, predicting intense rainfall throughout the day. The weather agency has predicted widespread rainfall in the Western Himalayan Region and isolated showers across the plains of northwest India for the entire week.

Intense rainfall is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan until August 18, and in Haryana until August 16. The IMD has also forecast substantial rainfall in various other regions of India, encompassing the northeast and south peninsular areas.

