IMD weather update: Rain lashes Odisha, yellow alert issued in 5 Uttarakhand districts

Weather update: Uttarakhand CM has conducted an aerial survey and took stock of damage in cloudburst-hit areas of Dharchula, Pithoragarh district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Uttarakhand (File photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha as a well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression.

Several parts of Odisha had already been witnessing rainfall activities since Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has issued advisories for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, asking the administration to make arrangements to drain out excess water. 

Uttarakhand

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in many parts of Uttarakhand, including Pithoragarh and Dehradun districts. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the next four days in five districts.

IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the cloudburst-hit village and took stock of relief and rescue operations. He visited the Khotila village in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district.

Other states

The weather department has predicted an intense spell of rainfall over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 5 days and over West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 days.

It also said that a fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on 11th and 12th September and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 11th September.

