IMD Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of National Capital, Gurgaon on orange alert; Check latest travel advisory

INDIA
IMD has forecast widespread rain in Delhi-NCR today. Gurgaon is on an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain till Wednesday.
Delhi-NCR will see cloudy skies and widespread rain on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rain through the day. Gurgaon has been placed under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
From morning to night, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad. It will be warm and humid due to the high humidity, which ranges from 75% to 80%.
The seven-day forecast shows temperatures may rise to 39°C in Gurgaon and Noida on Wednesday, then drop again by next Monday.
Gurgaon is anticipating heavy monsoon rains starting Tuesday, as per IMD warnings, with significant rainfall through Wednesday. After light showers on Monday, temperatures hit 36.3°C. The Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh has warned of potential waterlogging, traffic disruptions and local flooding, referencing previous monsoon issues. Nearby Haryana districts might also see similar rain, although western Haryana will experience lighter showers. By Thursday, the rainfall is expected to decrease, with isolated showers possible on Friday.
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