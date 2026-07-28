IMD Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of National Capital, Gurgaon on orange alert; Check latest travel advisory

IMD has forecast widespread rain in Delhi-NCR today. Gurgaon is on an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain till Wednesday.

Delhi-NCR will see cloudy skies and widespread rain on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rain through the day. Gurgaon has been placed under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain forecast for Delhi-NCR

From morning to night, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad. It will be warm and humid due to the high humidity, which ranges from 75% to 80%.

Delhi: Maximum 33°C, Minimum 24°C. Cloudy sky with moderate rain expected.

Maximum 33°C, Minimum 24°C. Cloudy sky with moderate rain expected. Gurgaon: Maximum 35°C, Minimum 30°C. Orange alert issued. Winds around 6 kmph.

Maximum 35°C, Minimum 30°C. Orange alert issued. Winds around 6 kmph. Noida: Maximum 34°C, Minimum 28°C. Temperature to stay near 30°C through the day.

Maximum 34°C, Minimum 28°C. Temperature to stay near 30°C through the day. Ghaziabad: Maximum 33°C, Minimum 28°C. Winds around 5 kmph.

Maximum 33°C, Minimum 28°C. Winds around 5 kmph. Faridabad: Maximum 36°C, Minimum 31°C.

The seven-day forecast shows temperatures may rise to 39°C in Gurgaon and Noida on Wednesday, then drop again by next Monday.

Gurgaon on Orange Alert

Gurgaon is anticipating heavy monsoon rains starting Tuesday, as per IMD warnings, with significant rainfall through Wednesday. After light showers on Monday, temperatures hit 36.3°C. The Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh has warned of potential waterlogging, traffic disruptions and local flooding, referencing previous monsoon issues. Nearby Haryana districts might also see similar rain, although western Haryana will experience lighter showers. By Thursday, the rainfall is expected to decrease, with isolated showers possible on Friday.

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Airport and travel advisory

Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory due to the weather. Flight operations are normal for now. Ground teams are working to avoid delays. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for updates. Civic agencies are monitoring waterlogging-prone areas and busy intersections. Residents have been told to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain and drive carefully on flooded roads.