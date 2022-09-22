IMD weather update: Orange alert issued in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, heavy rain warning in 25 Indian states

File Photo

Due to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and Western Disturbances, many states of India are battling heavy rains. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of heavy rain in 25 states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan on Thursday.

According to IMD, east Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today. An orange alert has also been issued in these states. A yellow alert has been issued for over 25 states of India. According to IMD, Jammu, and Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim might witness heavy rains.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, light to moderate rain and thundershower warnings have been issued at some places. A yellow alert has been issued in these states.

Odisha Rains

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several western and interior districts of Odisha till Thursday morning. The coastal and southern regions of the state had experienced heavy rain induced by the formation of low pressure for two consecutive days.

Meanwhile, an intense spell of rain continued in Bhubaneswar, along with western and interior parts of the state, on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Rains

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including coastal areas and areas adjourning the Western Ghats.

The IMD also predicted that most parts of the state would experience subdued weather as South West Monsoon turned weak in the state. Weathermen said that there was no specific system that would lead to a large-scale rainfall in the state.

The state capital Chennai is likely to receive thunderstorms and lighting in the next few days and there is a likelihood of light to moderate rains over the city.

Madhya Pradesh Rains

IMD has said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Morena, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari of Madhya Pradesh today. There is an alert of heavy rain in about 20 districts including districts of Narmadapuram and Gwalior divisions.

Delhi NCR Rains

Delhi is also likely to have light to moderate rain in the subsequent two-three days before the monsoon withdraws, IMD said. On September 21, a few areas in the west, central, north, northwest, south, and southeast Delhi recorded light to moderate rainfall.

The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching Delhi-NCR due to a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies.