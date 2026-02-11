FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’

Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here

Canada shooting: Seven killed after shooter opened fire at high school in British Columbia province, suspect dead

Epstein Files: How was US Secretary of Commerce linked to sex trafficker?

US used Pakistan ‘worse than toilet paper’: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits of getting used and throw; watch

Another shocker from Delhi: 32-year-old labourer from Bihar dies after falling into open sewer in Rohini days after similar Janakpuri incident

Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your romantic partner

Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know all about his disturbing exchanges with sex offender

Airplane carrying 55 passengers, crew crash soon after takeoff in Somalia, know what happened, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here

Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds

Another shocker from Delhi: 32-year-old labourer from Bihar dies after falling into open sewer in Rohini days after similar Janakpuri incident

32-year-old labourer from Bihar dies after falling into open sewer in Delhi

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know all about his disturbing exchanges with sex offender

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones

Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi

Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris

HomeIndia

INDIA

Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here

A western disturbance moving eastward will bring stronger cold winds and a dip in minimum temperatures across north India from February 11. Northern plains will see cooler nights and clear days, while most of central, eastern, and southern India will remain dry with stable weather conditions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 08:29 AM IST

Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A fresh spell of cooler weather is expected to return to large parts of northern India as a western disturbance progresses eastward. Meteorological observations indicate that cold northerly winds will intensify over the northern plains, leading to a noticeable fall in minimum temperatures from February 11. This shift is likely to bring back a mild winter chill, especially during nighttime and early morning hours.

States such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and northern Madhya Pradesh, along with Delhi and Chandigarh, are expected to experience cooler conditions after a brief phase of relatively steady weather. Weather experts say this temperature dip is typical for February, a month that often sees fluctuating winter patterns before the onset of warmer conditions.

Clear Skies and Pleasant Daytime Conditions

Despite the drop in night temperatures, cloud cover is unlikely across most of the northern plains. Sunshine is expected to remain dominant during the day, though it will not be intense due to the presence of cool winds. This balance is expected to keep daytime temperatures comfortable across the Indo-Gangetic belt, stretching from western Rajasthan to eastern Bihar.

Some cloud activity may persist over higher regions, particularly parts of Kashmir and Ladakh, but these are not expected to affect the plains. The combination of clear skies, cool air, and moderate sunlight reflects a classic late-winter setup, often seen during this time of year.

Southern Peninsula Sees Minor Atmospheric Changes

Meanwhile, meteorologists are closely monitoring a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Although the system is not expected to cause any immediate or significant weather events over mainland India, it could gradually influence wind flow over the southern peninsular region.

As a result, light cloud cover may begin to appear over parts of South India. Over the coming days, these clouds could slowly move toward central regions. However, most areas across southern, central, eastern, and northeastern India are likely to remain dry and largely clear in the near term.

Dry Weather to Persist Nationwide

Weather specialists also note a gradual increase in wind speeds across parts of the peninsula, which may result in slightly more cloudiness compared to recent days. Even so, rainfall activity is considered unlikely in the short term.

Overall, India’s weather conditions are expected to remain stable and dry for the next few days. Northern regions will see cooler mornings and nights, while central and eastern parts of the country can expect pleasant daytime temperatures. The broader pattern reflects a calm late-winter phase, with limited atmospheric disturbances and comfortable conditions across most regions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’
US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains
Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here
Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds
Canada shooting: Seven killed after shooter opened fire at high school in British Columbia province, suspect dead
Canada shooting: Seven killed after shooter opened fire at high school
Epstein Files: How was US Secretary of Commerce linked to sex trafficker?
Epstein Files: How was US Secretary of Commerce linked to sex trafficker?
US used Pakistan ‘worse than toilet paper’: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits of getting used and throw; watch
US used Pakistan ‘worse than toilet paper’: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi
Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s leading bowler
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s bowler
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement