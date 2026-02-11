Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here

A western disturbance moving eastward will bring stronger cold winds and a dip in minimum temperatures across north India from February 11. Northern plains will see cooler nights and clear days, while most of central, eastern, and southern India will remain dry with stable weather conditions.

A fresh spell of cooler weather is expected to return to large parts of northern India as a western disturbance progresses eastward. Meteorological observations indicate that cold northerly winds will intensify over the northern plains, leading to a noticeable fall in minimum temperatures from February 11. This shift is likely to bring back a mild winter chill, especially during nighttime and early morning hours.

States such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and northern Madhya Pradesh, along with Delhi and Chandigarh, are expected to experience cooler conditions after a brief phase of relatively steady weather. Weather experts say this temperature dip is typical for February, a month that often sees fluctuating winter patterns before the onset of warmer conditions.

Clear Skies and Pleasant Daytime Conditions

Despite the drop in night temperatures, cloud cover is unlikely across most of the northern plains. Sunshine is expected to remain dominant during the day, though it will not be intense due to the presence of cool winds. This balance is expected to keep daytime temperatures comfortable across the Indo-Gangetic belt, stretching from western Rajasthan to eastern Bihar.

Some cloud activity may persist over higher regions, particularly parts of Kashmir and Ladakh, but these are not expected to affect the plains. The combination of clear skies, cool air, and moderate sunlight reflects a classic late-winter setup, often seen during this time of year.

Southern Peninsula Sees Minor Atmospheric Changes

Meanwhile, meteorologists are closely monitoring a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Although the system is not expected to cause any immediate or significant weather events over mainland India, it could gradually influence wind flow over the southern peninsular region.

As a result, light cloud cover may begin to appear over parts of South India. Over the coming days, these clouds could slowly move toward central regions. However, most areas across southern, central, eastern, and northeastern India are likely to remain dry and largely clear in the near term.

Dry Weather to Persist Nationwide

Weather specialists also note a gradual increase in wind speeds across parts of the peninsula, which may result in slightly more cloudiness compared to recent days. Even so, rainfall activity is considered unlikely in the short term.

Overall, India’s weather conditions are expected to remain stable and dry for the next few days. Northern regions will see cooler mornings and nights, while central and eastern parts of the country can expect pleasant daytime temperatures. The broader pattern reflects a calm late-winter phase, with limited atmospheric disturbances and comfortable conditions across most regions.