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IMD weather update: Monsoon to continue in Delhi-NCR with 30-34°C and scattered showers

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IMD weather update: Monsoon to continue in Delhi-NCR with 30-34°C and scattered showers

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and 20-40 km/h winds in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad today. Monsoon to continue till July 28 with high humidity. Carry umbrella, expect traffic delays.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

IMD weather update: Monsoon to continue in Delhi-NCR with 30-34°C and scattered showers
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Delhi-NCR is in for a typical monsoon day with cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, and chances of thunderstorms and gusty winds. Temperatures will stay moderate due to cloud cover, with high humidity making it feel warmer.

Weather Today: July 24

Delhi

Throughout the day, the city will see a generally cloudy sky with sporadic showers. Light to moderate showers are predicted by the IMD, particularly throughout the morning and evening. In certain places, thunderstorms and strong winds at 20 to 40 km/h are also possible. The temperature will probably be between 30 and 34°C during the day and between 25 and 27°C at night. The humidity will continue to be excessive.

Noida

Similar monsoon conditions, with mostly cloudy skies and sporadic mild to moderate rainfall, will be experienced in Noida. In the morning and evening, brief rains are anticipated. Certain areas may experience thunderstorms and strong winds. It is anticipated that the temperature will reach a maximum of 32–34°C and a minimum of 25–27°C.

Gurugram

Throughout the day, Gurugram can anticipate a generally cloudy sky with intermittent mild to moderate rain. There may be sporadic thunderstorms and brief gusty winds, mostly in the morning or evening. The temperature will be between 30°C and 33°C during the day and between 26°C and 27°C at night. Conditions will feel warmer when there is a lot of humidity.

Ghaziabad

Most of the sky in Ghaziabad will be cloudy, with the possibility of mild to moderate rain or thunderstorms. Particularly later in the day, the forecast suggests a high likelihood of sporadic showers and thundershowers.

Also read: 'Curly hair not mentioned': OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia breaks her silence on Sai Pallavi as Sita in Ramayana

Delhi-NCR forecast for the next few days

IMD says monsoon conditions will continue across Delhi-NCR till July 28. From July 24-28, expect cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 20-40 km/h. Day temperatures will range from 29-33°C and nights from 25-27°C with high humidity. July 25 may see brief heavy spells and July 26 has a risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to carry an umbrella and expect traffic delays during heavy rain.

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