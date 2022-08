Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states for next 4 days, check list

IMD weather update (File photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a detailed weather report predicting heavy rainfall in isolated places in many states including Uttarakhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, in the next few days.

According to the weather report, heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over east Rajasthan, Gujarat region and areas on August 17.

The report added heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Uttarakhand, Odisha and Assam on August 18.

Check the weather update for the next four days here:

August 17

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over south-west Rajasthan and Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over east Rajasthan, Gujarat Region, Ghat Areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places likely over West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and Mahe.

August 18

Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Uttarakhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra & Kutch, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places likely over West Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Kerala and Mahe.

August 19

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Odisha; heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana.

August 20

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Odisha; heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana.