IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states for next 3 days

Weather update: IMD has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha on October 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

IMD weather update (file photo)

Amid a festive spirit across India, an intense rainfall spell is likely to commence over some parts of the country including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from October 5 for subsequent 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. It may dampen the Durga Puja festivities and Dussehra celebrations.

The weather department also predicted a heavy rainfall spell over most parts of east and northeast India during the next 3-4 days. It predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha on October 4.

IMD also predicted that the monsoon withdrawal from southwest India including Pune and Maharashtra is likely from October 7, however, until then, thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in the city limits. Check the IMD weather forecast below:

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Isolated extremely heavy falls over Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh on October 7, 2022; over East Uttar Pradesh during 05th -07th October 2022.

Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha during 03-06; West Bengal and Jharkhand on 3 and 4 October.

Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

IMD also predicted fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar during 03-05; east Madhya Pradesh during 05-07; northwest Madhya Pradesh on 06 and 07 and Chhattisgarh during 04-06 October 2022.

Northeastern states

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 05th -07th; Assam and Meghalaya on 03rd, 04th and 07th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 3 and 4 October 2022.  
 
Southern states

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during October 3 -6; Kerala and Mahe on 3rd and over Telangana on October 5 and 6.

