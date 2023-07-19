IMD weather update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for several states; check full list

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland on July 20-21.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of India until July 21. According to the weather office, there will be widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpours expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from July 18 to July 21. Similar weather conditions are predicted for parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 18, July 20, and July 21, as well as for east Rajasthan from July 18 to July 21.

Furthermore, the IMD expects fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy precipitation over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18 and in Odisha over the next five days. Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, the south Gujarat region, and east Rajasthan are also likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 18.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland on July 20-21. Central India should anticipate light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers over the next five days. The Met department has also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 19, as well as in the Gujarat region on July 19-20.

The weather office further predicts light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers over west India, except Marathwada, during the next five days. The IMD's forecast states, "Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning, is very likely to occur over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana & Coastal Andhra Pradesh from July 17 to July 21; over Kerala & Mahe from July 18 to July 21, and over Interior Karnataka from July 19 to July 21."

Moreover, the Met department predicts light to moderate rainfall for two days following July 21 in most parts of the country, except Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. These regions are expected to experience isolated to scattered rainfall from July 22-23.