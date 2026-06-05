IMD Weather Update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Kerala and Karnataka; Check full forecast

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4, slightly later than usual but within normal limits, says IMD. Heavy rainfall is expected across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Northeast India, with alerts issued for several regions amid flooding and strong winds.

The Southwest Monsoon has officially arrived over Kerala on June 4, marking a slight delay of three days compared to its usual onset date of June 1. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this variation is well within the normal range and does not indicate any abnormal weather pattern.

Officials noted that such minor shifts in arrival dates are common and fall under expected climatic fluctuations.

Heavy rainfall forecast for southern states

The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall activity across southern India over the coming days. Kerala and Karnataka are expected to receive isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain, ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm, continuing until June 11.

Tamil Nadu is also likely to witness significant rainfall during this period. In addition, northeastern states are set to experience persistent heavy to very heavy showers over the next five days, indicating a strong early phase of monsoon activity.

Flooding concerns in Kerala, alerts issued

Continuous rainfall in Kerala has already led to waterlogging and localised flooding in several low-lying regions. In response, the weather department has issued an orange alert for seven districts: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kasaragod.

Authorities have also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph in these areas. Disaster management teams are monitoring vulnerable zones closely as rainfall activity intensifies.

Rain spreads to central and northern India

Monsoon-related weather activity is now extending to other parts of the country. Rajasthan has recorded rainfall in several districts, with Dungargarh in Bikaner reporting the highest precipitation in the region.

In the national capital, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi. The forecast includes light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C despite the weather activity.

IMD: Conditions within normal monsoon variability

IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra confirmed that the current monsoon progression is normal and within expected variability limits. Experts believe rainfall activity will strengthen further as the monsoon continues to advance across more regions in the coming days.