FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From Bid Volume to Bid Discipline: A New Model for Solar EPC Growth

From Bid Volume to Bid Discipline: A New Model for Solar EPC Growth

Exploring Alternative Approaches to Addiction Recovery Through Meditation and Community Support

Exploring Alternative Approaches to Addiction Recovery Through Meditation and Co

Tamil Nadu News: Annamalai Breaks Silence On Quitting BJP, States Reason For Submitting Resignation

Tamil Nadu News: Annamalai Breaks Silence On Quitting BJP, States Reason For Submitting Resignation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

HomeIndia

INDIA

IMD Weather Update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Kerala and Karnataka; Check full forecast

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4, slightly later than usual but within normal limits, says IMD. Heavy rainfall is expected across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Northeast India, with alerts issued for several regions amid flooding and strong winds.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 05:59 PM IST

IMD Weather Update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Kerala and Karnataka; Check full forecast
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Southwest Monsoon has officially arrived over Kerala on June 4, marking a slight delay of three days compared to its usual onset date of June 1. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this variation is well within the normal range and does not indicate any abnormal weather pattern.

Officials noted that such minor shifts in arrival dates are common and fall under expected climatic fluctuations.

Heavy rainfall forecast for southern states

The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall activity across southern India over the coming days. Kerala and Karnataka are expected to receive isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain, ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm, continuing until June 11.

Tamil Nadu is also likely to witness significant rainfall during this period. In addition, northeastern states are set to experience persistent heavy to very heavy showers over the next five days, indicating a strong early phase of monsoon activity.

Flooding concerns in Kerala, alerts issued

Continuous rainfall in Kerala has already led to waterlogging and localised flooding in several low-lying regions. In response, the weather department has issued an orange alert for seven districts: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kasaragod.

Authorities have also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph in these areas. Disaster management teams are monitoring vulnerable zones closely as rainfall activity intensifies.

Rain spreads to central and northern India

Monsoon-related weather activity is now extending to other parts of the country. Rajasthan has recorded rainfall in several districts, with Dungargarh in Bikaner reporting the highest precipitation in the region.

In the national capital, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi. The forecast includes light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C despite the weather activity.

IMD: Conditions within normal monsoon variability

IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra confirmed that the current monsoon progression is normal and within expected variability limits. Experts believe rainfall activity will strengthen further as the monsoon continues to advance across more regions in the coming days.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Bid Volume to Bid Discipline: A New Model for Solar EPC Growth
From Bid Volume to Bid Discipline: A New Model for Solar EPC Growth
India opposes Pakistan's move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, asks to vacate PoK? Will Islamabad do it?
India opposes Pakistan's move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
Exploring Alternative Approaches to Addiction Recovery Through Meditation and Community Support
Exploring Alternative Approaches to Addiction Recovery Through Meditation and Co
Supreme Court denies bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra accused of spying for Pakistan: 'No compromise with national security'
SC denies bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra accused of spying for Pakistan
The Odyssey: IMAX advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway film to open in India on this date
The Odyssey: IMAX bookings for Christopher Nolan film to open early in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement