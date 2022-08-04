Search icon
IMD weather update: Heavy rains to lash Kerala, Andhra Pradesh for 3 days, light rains expected in Delhi

The IMD, in its latest weather update, mentioned that heavy rains are expected to lash parts of Southern India, such as Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

IMD weather forecast for August 4 (File photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a recent weather update, where it warned of heavy to extreme rainfall in several parts of southern India, with states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on alert.

Heavy rains have been continuing in Kerala and Tamil Nadu for several days now, and IMD has warned that the southern peninsula of India will keep receiving heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the next 2-3 days, as per the forecast.

The weather agency has further issued an orange and red alert in several districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, owing to the potential disturbances being caused by the rainfall and thunderstorms.

An orange alert has been issued in Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram while a red alert was issued in districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kasargod. A rainfall alert has also been issued in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a fresh bout of rain drenched Delhi on Wednesday, providing respite from the sultry weather. Several parts of the capital, including east and south Delhi, reported light rain, with mild thunderstorms and cloudy skies.

It is expected that light rains will lash parts of Delhi once again on Thursday, with the expectation of cloudy skies throughout the day. This means that the parts of the national capital region, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, are also set to receive rainfall today.

The monsoon trough started moving down from the foothills of the Himalayas towards central India on Tuesday. Delhi will get rains when the trough will pass over it, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

It is likely that the rainfall in Delhi and NCR regions, as well as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, will last for around a week before its subsides.

The surplus rainfall gave the capital 24 "satisfactory" air quality days in July, the second-highest since 2015 when the IMD started maintaining AQI (Air Quality Index) data.

(With PTI inputs)

