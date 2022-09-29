Search icon
IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for several states, check full list here

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned heavy rain in the next two to three days for a number of states and UTs for next 3 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 06:43 AM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In its most recent weather forecast, which was released on September 28, 2022, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned heavy rain in the next two to three days for a number of states and UTs. During the following two to three days, the southwest monsoon is expected to depart from some more regions of northwest India and neighbouring central India, according to the weather prediction agency.

Isolated heavy rainfalls with thunderstorm/lightning

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema till tomorrow. On the other hand, it is predicted for today and tomorrow in north-central Karnataka, as well as for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

For the next three days, through October 2, 2022, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with a few isolated heavy showers is forecast across Odisha, as well as throughout Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Over numerous northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on October 2, 2022, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm/lightning is highly possible.

 

