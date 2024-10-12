The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in 10 states, starting from October 12 to 16.

The MeT department has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain showers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Moreover, an orange alert has been issued for 'very heavy rainfall' in Tamil Nadu on October 14.

Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on October 15, the weather department shared in a post on 'X'.

According to IMD's report, the Southwest monsoon is likely to take exit from states including -- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand -- within next one or two days.

IMD forecast for Northeast India

The weather agency has forecasted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Arunachal Pradesh until today, i.e., October 12.

Weather forecast for the national capital

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has predicted clear skies for the city until October 16. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35 degree celsius and the minimum temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius.