IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in North India for 5 days, check forecast for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

The agency also urged people up north to take necessary precautions against heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

File photo

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday causing waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. The early-morning downpour created difficulties for many commuters, as waterlogging led to traffic jams.

Several areas like Pragati Maidan, Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Marg, Kalkaji and ITO got waterlogged which restricted the movement of traffic.Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 98.7 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm on Saturday. 

A "yellow alert" was issued for Sunday by the India Meteorological Department said. "This was the season's first heavy spell of rain. An 'orange' alert is in place for more showers on Saturday. A 'yellow alert' is in place for Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana)," the Met office said in a tweet.

"Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states," the IMD said further in its statement. 

"Orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Monsoon is fully active in India. Monsoon has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time. It usually arrives here by July 5. Now a Western Disturbance has become active. It will rain in both states today and tomorrow. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued at most places," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh. 

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated. 

It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala. On the other hand, the heavy rains that continued for the whole day led to damage to several houses and loss of human lives. 

A total of 15 houses collapsed and one person died, said a Delhi Fire Service official. A 58-year-old woman identified as Ranjit Kaur lost her life when a wall collapsed on her due to heavy rain in Tibbia College Society in Karol Bagh. 

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, the back wall of Deshbandhu College, located in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, collapsed, resulting in the damage of approximately 15 luxury cars and 10 to 12 motorcycles and scooters.The Public Works Department (PWD) received a total of 15 complaints regarding waterlogging since the morning, a PWD official said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that several locations in the city saw traffic congestion due to water logging, six areas saw congestion due to trees falling and five due to potholes.Meanwhile, the Delhi Police placed barricades at Minto Bridge underpass to stop traffic movement following waterlogging at the spot. (ANI)

