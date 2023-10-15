IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, parts of Northwest India; check latest forecast

Headlines

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 24,980 crore net worth, litigator-turned-founder, runs...

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh say hi to paps, walks holding Taimur's hand: Watch

This Rajasthan village celebrates birth of every girl child by planting 111 trees, details inside

Israel-Hamas war: Iran trying to open second war against Israel in Syria, says Israeli official

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 24,980 crore net worth, litigator-turned-founder, runs...

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh say hi to paps, walks holding Taimur's hand: Watch

List of confirmed Bigg Boss 17 contestants

12 Bigg Boss contestants who were kicked out of Salman Khan’s show

Top 8 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

HomeIndia

India

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, parts of Northwest India; check latest forecast

The weather agency has predicted that Tamil Nadu and Kerala will continue to see heavy rain for the next two days and that Northwest India will also experience a wet spell. Check latest IMD update here:

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IMD updates: Heavy rains continue to batter the southern region of India, Kerala, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, which is facing waterlogging problems and more due to landslides and flooding on Sunday. Many reports of residents being evacuated have surfaced as water entered their homes due to flooding of the streets and roads of the southernmost district since Saturday.

Due to such weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. Whereas, a yellow alert has been issued for 8 districts. In addition to this, IMD issued an orange alert in four districts and a yellow alert in the remaining districts of the state for Monday.

The weather agency has predicted that Tamil Nadu and Kerala will continue to see heavy rain for the next two days and that Northwest India will also experience a wet spell.

Check the weather forecast for other states in the next 4 days:

In Northwest India, today and tomorrow are likely to have light to moderate rainfall at many places, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Following that, isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Punjab tomorrow, and over Himachal Pradesh today as well as tomorrow.

In South India, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds at 30-40 kmph, and lightning expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe till Tuesday.

Similar weather conditions are probable over the Lakshadweep area today and tomorrow, and over South Interior Karnataka tomorrow. IMD also forecasted very heavy rainfall for Kerala until tomorrow. In East India, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning very likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next four days.

READ | Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

Microsoft launches AI bug bounty program, offering rewards up to Rs 12.5 lakh for finding bugs

This superstar, who is worth over Rs 6000 crore, once slept on road, was almost thrown out of school due to…

Delhi-NCR news: Runway, ATC, road connecting Noida Airport to Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be ready soon; check updates

Royal Enfield's journey from a 'Desi Bullet' to an international lifestyle brand under Sid Lal, the brand's now worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE