IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, parts of Northwest India; check latest forecast

IMD updates: Heavy rains continue to batter the southern region of India, Kerala, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, which is facing waterlogging problems and more due to landslides and flooding on Sunday. Many reports of residents being evacuated have surfaced as water entered their homes due to flooding of the streets and roads of the southernmost district since Saturday.

Due to such weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. Whereas, a yellow alert has been issued for 8 districts. In addition to this, IMD issued an orange alert in four districts and a yellow alert in the remaining districts of the state for Monday.

The weather agency has predicted that Tamil Nadu and Kerala will continue to see heavy rain for the next two days and that Northwest India will also experience a wet spell.

Check the weather forecast for other states in the next 4 days:

In Northwest India, today and tomorrow are likely to have light to moderate rainfall at many places, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Following that, isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Punjab tomorrow, and over Himachal Pradesh today as well as tomorrow.

In South India, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds at 30-40 kmph, and lightning expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe till Tuesday.

Similar weather conditions are probable over the Lakshadweep area today and tomorrow, and over South Interior Karnataka tomorrow. IMD also forecasted very heavy rainfall for Kerala until tomorrow. In East India, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning very likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next four days.

