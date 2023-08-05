IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes in Delhi, Noida, check latest forecast for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

It rained heavily in many parts of Noida. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain in Delhi on Saturday.

Weather forecast: Delhi-NCR's weather is displaying odd colours. The afternoon is humid and rainy in the morning and evening. On Saturday, various parts of Noida, Delhi and Gurugram experienced heavy rain in the morning. The next three to four days could see rain in Delhi with heavy clouds, according to the meteorological department's forecast. There won't be much of a shift in the temperature, but there will undoubtedly be some reprieve from the heat.

The weather department predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, including Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji and Tughlakabad on Saturday.

It is also expected to rain on weekends in Noida. The minimum temperature is recorded at 26 degrees while maximum is 32 degrees. Delhi-NCR people can find relief from the heat this weekend.

The maximum and minimum temperatures can both stay at 34 and 26 degrees, respectively. The 6th of August will also see some drizzle. It might be cloudy. The maximum temperature can remain up to 35 and the minimum temperature can remain up to 28 degrees. The 7th through the 9th of August will see no rain at all.

There is no possibility of heavy rain during this period. There is no special possibility of rain till Wednesday next week as well.

IMD has predicted light rain in Delhi till 6th August. After that it will be cloudy for three days, there will be no rain. During this, the temperature may increase by two to three degrees. From August 10, the rainy season will start again in Delhi.

There are slight chances of rainfall in Gurugram and Ghaziabad on 6th August but today’s weather is very clear.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over many places in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.