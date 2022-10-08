IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand and other states, check full forecast

Representational Image

On the night between Friday and Saturday, there was a lot of rain in the capital. The national capital would experience similar rainy spells over the weekend, according to a prediction made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, a low of about 28 degrees Celsius is anticipated. According to the IMD, Monday could see light showers and moderate rain throughout the weekend.

"Isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the 07th-11th; Haryana on 08th & 09th; East Rajasthan during 07th-09th and West Madhya Pradesh during 07th-10th; East Madhya Pradesh on 07th & 11th October 2022," the IMD tweeted. "Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 07th-09th; East Uttar Pradesh on October 7, 2022," the IMD added.

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD further added.

According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 07th: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on the 8th & 9th; Odisha on the 9th & 10th; Bihar on October 11, 2022 Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 07th-11th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th & 11th October, 2022, the IMD added.