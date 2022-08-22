Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Rajasthan's Kota and Himachal Pradesh, check IMD updates

A partially submerged temple in floodwater along the Narmada river in Jabalpur. (Photo: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said that a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday morning.

It has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 23-24 and in Uttarakhand on August 24.

Heavy rains continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third day on Monday, resulting in schools being closed in some districts including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur, officials said.

August 23

IMD, in its latest bulletin, forecasts rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Rajasthan and North Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over West Madhya Pradesh and South Gujarat.

August 24

The weather department also predicted rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch area.

Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has led to a flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota, Jhalawar and surrounding districts, officials said on Monday.

All schools and other educational institutions in the Bundi and Kota districts of Rajasthan to remain closed on August 23, in wake of the forecast of heavy rains in the two districts.

Odisha

The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts was alarming on Monday, as the swollen Subarnekha river inundated low-lying areas and left people in over 100 villages marooned, officials said.