IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall forecast in UP, Himachal, Goa and other states, UTs over next 5 days

Monsoon troughs and cyclonic circulations to influence India's weather. Check out the complete forecast here.

IMD weather update: In the next five days, significant weather features such as the monsoon trough, cyclonic circulations, and a Western disturbance will influence different regions of India. Here’s a brief forecast and warning, highlighting areas that can expect rainfall, including heavy downpours in some locations.

Here's the latest weather forecast and warning for the upcoming days:

1. Monsoon trough: The monsoon trough's western end is positioned below its usual location, while the eastern end is situated above its normal position.

2. Cyclonic circulation: A cyclonic circulation is present over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

3. Western Disturbance: A Western Disturbance in the form of a trough is observed over Kashmir and Ladakh in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere.

4. Bay of Bengal: Another cyclonic circulation exists over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal in the middle levels of the atmosphere.

5. Future cyclonic circulation: A cyclonic circulation is anticipated to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 16, 2023.

Weather forecast and warning:

Northwest India: Expect light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan from the 13th to the 16th of July, and over Himachal Pradesh on the 15th and 16th of July.

East & Northeast India: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Bihar will experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha on the 11th, 14th, and 15th, as well as Jharkhand from the 12th to the 14th of July. Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim will witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on the 12th and 13th, while Meghalaya and Bihar will experience it on the 12th of July.

Central India: Madhya Pradesh will see light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days. Vidarbha can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from the 12th to the 14th of July, and West Madhya Pradesh may experience it on the 12th and 13th of July.

West India: Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra, and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will witness light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days. Additionally, Gujarat region may experience isolated heavy rainfall on the 12th, 15th, and 16th of July.

South India: Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala can expect light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on the 13th and 14th of July. Similarly, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema will experience it on the 12th of July.

